Maoist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

A Maoist was killed and a District Reserve Guard injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, officials said.

While the Maoist was shot dead by security forces, the DRG personnel was injured after he stepped on an Improvised explosive device (IED) placed by the ultras during the operation, an official said.

"Multiple gunfights took place between security forces and ultras in the forests under Tarrem police station limits located around 450 km away from capital Raipur. The team included personnel from DRG, Special Task Force, CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and District Force," Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Following one of the encounters, the body of a Naxal was found from the spot. In this operation, DRG assistant constable Jogeshwar Paikra suffered injuries in an IED blast. He is being shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur," the senior police officer said.

A 12 bore gun, uniforms, IED, Maoist literature etc have been recovered from the site, another official said.

Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway in the area, he added.