Maoist Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

The dead man's identity was yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational)

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, the police said.

The skirmish took place in a forest near Tekmetla village under Usoor police station limits, a senior police official said.

A joint squad of 229th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police had launched an anti-Maoist operation in the interiors of Usoor, about 450 km from state capital Raipur, he said.

When the security forces were cordoning off a forested area, a gun-battle broke out between the two sides on Friday morning.

But the rebels soon disappeared into dense forest, the officer said.

During a search, the body of a Maoist was discovered alongwith a muzzle-loading gun, he said.

The dead man's identity was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.