Maoist Killed In Chhattisgarh Gunfight, Special Task Force Jawan Injured

A Maoist was killed and a Special Task Force (STF) jawan suffered injuries in a gun-battle in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on the day of polling for the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place at around 4:20 pm when the Maoists attacked a team of security forces out on an area domination-cum-search operation in a forest near a helipad in the Orchha area, Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operation) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The patrolling team, also comprising STF personnel, had launched the operation in the morning in view of polling in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, of which Narayanpur is a part, he said.

On way back after polling in the area, the patrolling team came under fire from a group of Maoists, leading to the gun-battle, the IPS officer said.

However, soon the Maoists fled the spot, he added.

"STF constable Hriday Ram Sahu sustained injuries in the gunfight," he said.

Later, during a search at the encounter spot, the body of a male cadre was recovered, Mr Sundarraj said.

A country-made pistol, a knife and Maoist-related materials, among other things, were recovered from the site, around 300km from state capital Raipur, he said.

The identity of the dead Maoist was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

The patrolling team has returned to the Orchha police station, he added.

"The injured jawan is being treated at a local hospital and his is reported to be out of danger," Sundarraj said.

Earlier, Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak had said the encounter broke out when a team of security personnel deployed at a helipad in Orchha was attacked by Maoists.

The Naraynpur assembly segment falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on Thursday.

Voting in the assembly segment ended at 3 pm after which polling personnel from interior pockets were flown to Naraynpur town in helicopters.

