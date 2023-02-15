Maoist-Hit Bastar Evolving, On Path To Become Coffee Production Hub

The state government is setting up 'Bastar Cafe' to promote locally grown coffee. (Representational)

Bastar in Chhattisgarh, which has been infested with Maoist violence, lack of infrastructure, and unemployment, is now witnessing a positive transformation and is on the path to becoming a hub of coffee production.

The coffee production being carried out by the Horticulture College in association with the Coffee Board of India is simultaneously providing employment opportunities to villagers and also helping in doubling their income.

"Coffee plantations which started in Bastar in 2016 are now emerging as a business model. In 2016, the district administration had initiated a move for proper utilization of forest lands to the holders of Van Adhikar Patta (Forest Land Deed) at Darbha block and the plantation of coffee was started," said horticulture scientist Dr Krishna Pal Singh.

Darbha is the same place where the biggest naxal attack happened that virtually wiped-off Congress leadership in Chhattisgarh. On 25 May 2013, ultras attacked the convoy of Congress leaders during the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' at Jhiram Valley under Darbha block killing around 29 people including then state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, former Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla and others.

The entire idea of coffee cultivation was shared with then Collector of Bastar Amit Kataria and impressed by the innovative plan, the district administration granted funds under District Mineral Foundation (DMF), said the scientist.

He further elaborated that under this initiative, the plantation of four separate varieties of coffee Arabica and a variety of coffee Robusta was started respectively in 2017 and 2018 while the first production commenced in 2020. As of now, the coffee plantation has been completed on around 100 acres of land and its aroma in the brand name 'Bastar Coffee' is spreading across the country. The first harvesting was done in 2020-21, he said.

Efforts are being made to ensure maximum benefits to farmers of the district through the production of coffee and by installing units for its processing, said the scientist, elaborating that the farmers, who were getting the least benefits from the forest land, are now drawing an annual income of Rs 40000-50000 (each farmer).

To promote coffee being cultivated in Bastar, Chhattisgarh Government is setting up Bastar Cafe and this is attracting coffee lovers, he said.

Recalling the employment opportunity available in the area, a resident of the village Darbha Basanti Yadav said earlier, we have to go out of the village in search of employment. Now the situation has changed remarkably with the launching of the coffee plantation project and this has provided our employment at the native village itself.

Earlier, I was earning Rs 1500 per month by working at a shop and now drawing Rs 6000 as monthly income by working at a coffee field, she elaborated.

After an extensive survey and study of climate, it was learned that the topography, climatic condition, and altitude of the Bastar region are suited for the cultivation of coffee and the project commenced at Darbha in 2016, said the scientist.

Earlier, the farmers here were not having employment opportunities but the introduction of the coffee project has created immense job prospects for the locals, he said.

By opting for coffee as a crop, the villagers will reap the benefits for around 40 to 80 years, he claimed.

"With the production of coffee, an attempt is being made to change the negative narrative associated with Bastar, and the taste of Bastar coffee can be enjoyed by a person sitting in Delhi, who only knows the place as an insurgency-hit region," he said.

To erase middlemen from this initiative, women self-help groups have been involved in the processing task while marketing is being done by opening outlets of 'Bastar Cafe', he said.

Through Bastar Cafes, employment will be provided to unemployed educated youths, he said.

Darbha has definitely been a very sensitive area of the district and it has always been a challenge for us to link people with the mainstream by ensuring their employment so that they could move ahead towards prosperity, said Bastar Collector Chandan Kumar.

Coffee cultivated here will be the new identity of Bastar and to connect people with its taste as well as aroma, the concept of Bastar Cafe was drafted and 'Bastar Cafe' has been established here, said the collector.

"People are liking it very much and definitely in the coming time, definitely there will be a massive demand for the coffee of Bastar in international as well as local markets," said the Collector.

