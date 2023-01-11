Many Injured After Vehicles Pile Up Amid Heavy Fog On UP Highway

No casualties have been reported so far. (Representational)

Several people were injured after half a dozen vehicles piled up due to low visibility amid dense fog on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh today morning, said police.

The vehicles included trucks, buses and cars, added police.

An Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus en-route from Etawah to Mathura, carrying around 50 passengers, was also part of the pile-up.

At least 4 people sustained serious injuries as 7 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur highway in Haryana on Sunday morning, amid poor visibility due to dense fog.

At least a dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar earlier due to low visibility caused by fog.

The incident happened early Sunday when dense fog enveloped Yamuna Nagar. Due to low visibility, the vehicles plying on the road were crawling. While on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway, about 22 vehicles going from Punjab to Saharanpur were engulfed in fog.