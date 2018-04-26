Manufacturing Of Passenger Aircraft In India A Priority, Says Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Civil Aviation Minister, who also heads the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, added that "safety and security in the aviation sector" would be one of his top priorities

Suresh Prabhu said great opportunity for us to make India as a next cargo hub New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said that manufacturing of passenger aircraft and aviation equipment under the "Make in India" programme will be one of his top priorities.



"Manufacturing of aircraft in India will be one of the priorities because we will be buying a large number of aircraft over a period of time so 'Make in India' programme can actually benefit," the minister said after he chaired a meeting of airline industry stakeholders, including CMDs of different airlines.



"We are making a cargo policy. We have invited suggestions from them so that the cargo policy, which will be made eventually, will benefit all and in fact, everybody agreed that this is a great opportunity for us to make India as a next cargo hub," he said.



The minister, who also heads the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, added that "safety and security in the aviation sector" would be one of his top priorities along with "creating world-class passenger and cargo hubs in India".



According to a statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the meeting's agenda included issues like passenger service, security, public-private partnership, infrastructure and air connectivity.



Mr Prabhu was quoted in the statement as saying that such meetings would be conducted at regular intervals to ensure that growth in the aviation industry is as per world standards.



He added that "air passengers must have a delightful travel experience and private sector must be responsive to customer requirements".



