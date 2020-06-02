Manu Sharma, Killer Of Jessica Lal, Released From Delhi's Tihar Jail

Jessica Lal killer Manu Sharma has been freed after his life term was remitted. He was released along with 18 other prisoners from Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday.



Lieutenant Governor of Delhi allows Manu Sharma's release on the recommendation of the Sentence Review Board.



Manu Sharma was convicted for shooting model Jessica Lal at a party after she refused to serve him a drink on April 30, 1999.



In 2018, Jessica Lal's younger sister Sabrina Lal had said she forgave Manu Sharma and would not object if he were freed. "I truly believe he has been doing good work in jail...it's a load off my chest and I feel at peace with myself," Sabrina Lal had told NDTV. "His conviction was closure for me," she added.