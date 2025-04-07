Man's Body Found In Field In UP, Girlfriend Says He Died By Suicide After Fight

The body of a 20-year-old man was found in an agricultural field here, with his girlfriend crying nearby and claiming that he hanged himself to death after an argument with her, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when farmers, going to the fields on Kurdikheda-Barugarh road, saw the man's body and found the girl crying near to it, following which villagers informed the Biharigarh police station they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and identified the body as Samrej, from Barugarh village.

He said that Samrej and the 18-year-old girl were in a relationship and belonged from different religions/communities.

The two met on Sunday morning in the field near their house and had an argument over something, after which Samrej pulled the scarf from her neck, made a noose with it and hanged himself from a tree, the officer added.

Police said the body has been sent for post mortem and the cause of death will ascertained after the report.

The girl is being interrogated and further investigation is underway, they said.

