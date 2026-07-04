'Get Valid Registration': J&K Lt Governor's Appeal To Amarnath Pilgrims

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the overall management of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and directed all departments and security agencies to maintain close coordination. He also urged pilgrims to undertake the yatra only after obtaining a valid registration permit.

The review meeting, attended by senior civil, police, intelligence and security officials, focused on key aspects of the annual pilgrimage, including the movement of pilgrims, traffic management, security arrangements, accommodation, registration status and other logistical measures.

During the meeting, it was noted that an unusually large number of pilgrims were arriving in Jammu and Kashmir without valid registration, leading to long waiting periods and causing inconvenience to registered devotees undertaking the pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the yatra is being conducted strictly in accordance with the prescribed ceiling on the movement of pilgrims along the yatra tracks, as mandated under the directions of the Supreme Court. He said adherence to the registration schedule is essential to ensure the safety, security and convenience of everyone taking part in one of the country's most significant annual religious pilgrimages.

The administration reiterated that only those pilgrims possessing a valid registration for their designated date would be permitted to proceed to the holy cave shrine. Authorities said the measure is aimed at regulating the daily flow of pilgrims and ensuring orderly movement on the pilgrimage routes.

Appealing to intending pilgrims who have not yet secured registration, Sinha urged them to defer their travel plans for the next few days to avoid inconvenience upon reaching Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the need for seamless coordination among the civil administration, police, security forces, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, 'langar' organisations, service providers and non-governmental organisations to facilitate the safe and efficient conduct of the pilgrimage.

Sinha said coordinated efforts by all stakeholders were essential to ensure that devotees are able to undertake the annual pilgrimage in a secure, well-managed and spiritually fulfilling environment.

He also called for continuous monitoring of arrangements on the ground so that any emerging issues are addressed promptly.

Among those present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Special Director General (Coordination) SJM Gillani, Principal Secretary, Home Department Chandraker Bharti, Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau Pankaj Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board Mandeep K Bhandari.