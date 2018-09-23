Manohar Parrikar To Remain Goa Chief Minister, Says Amit Shah

Manohar Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi last week. (File)

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will continue to helm the state, but there will be a reshuffle in his cabinet, BJP national president Amit Shah confirmed with a tweet today.

"It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios," Mr Shah tweeted.

The BJP president had stepped in to handle a potential crisis in Goa, where the Congress has staked claim to power in the absence of the chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS.

Mr Shah had spoken to Goa Forward's Vijay Sardesai, a minister in the BJP-led government, after the allies rejected the suggestion to have Sudhin Dhavalikar, a minister from the Maharashtra Gomantak Party or MGP, take charge as the deputy chief minister.