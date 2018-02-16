Manohar Parrikar Down With Mild Pancreatitis, Will Be Discharged Soon

Manohar Parrikar, who was initially referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji, was yesterday taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
"It's a case of mild pancreatitis. The chief minister is well and under observation. He is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said in a statement.
Mr Parrikar complained of stomach-ache on Wednesday night and visited the GMCH for a health examination. After the check-up, he was taken to Mumbai in a flight for further medical examination.
The CMO had said yesterday that Mr Parrikar would be back in Goa on Sunday and will attend the budget session of the Assembly beginning from Monday.