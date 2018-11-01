Manohar Parrikar Chairs Goa Cabinet Meet After 3 Months

BJP lawmaker Mauvin Godinho said that Manohar Parrikar was "fully fit".

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday after a gap of almost three months.

Mr Parrikar, 62, is currently recuperating at his private residence near Panaji after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on October 14. He is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Senior cabinet minister Vijai Sardesai said the cabinet decided to extend the debt relief scheme for the mining-affected people till March 2019.

BJP lawmaker and panchayat minister Mauvin Godinho said that Mr Parrikar was "fully fit".

"CM was fully fit. He participated in the discussions. He gave valuable suggestions," Mr Godinho said.

"Except that the meeting did not take place at the secretariat, everything was like a normal cabinet meeting," he added.

"He will be resting for some more time. But he has told the ministers that whenever there are any issues, he will be calling each one individually," the minister said.

Mr Parrikar would be meeting BJP office-bearers on Thursday at his house, Mr Godinho added.