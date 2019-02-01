Manohar Parrikar Admitted To AIIMS For Pancreatic Ailment

Manohar Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. (File photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

According to AIIMS sources, Mr Parikkar, who was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening, is under the observation of Dr Atul Sharma, Oncologist, at the Dr. B.R.A IRCH (Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital) of AIIMS and will remain admitted for a few days.

The former Defence Minister is suffering from advanced pancreatic ailment which was diagnosed in February last year. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.