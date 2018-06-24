GST Victory Of Honesty, Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

PM Modi said that the GST replaced inspectors with information technology (File)

Here are the highlights of his address:

GST is the victory and festival of honesty. Earlier, complaints used to come regarding inspector-raj in the matters related to taxes. Now information technology has replaced inspectors. From return to refund, everything happens through information and technology. GST has ended check posts, which has expedited transportation of goods. It is not only saving the time, but is also providing profit to the logistics sector.

GST will complete one year soon. The dream of "One Nation, One Tax" has become a reality. I will like to give credit to the states for the implementation of "One Nation One Tax Reform". GST could be implemented because all the states took the decision to support it in national interest. GST is a prime example of "cooperative federalism".

Over the last few days, I have been interacting with beneficiaries of various initiatives of the Government of India. I learnt a lot from their experiences and life journeys

Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's death anniversary was on June 23. Three sectors were very dear to him - education, administration and parliamentary affairs. Do you know he was the youngest vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. He was only 33 when he became the vice-chancellor of the university. On his invitation, Rabindra Nath Tagore delivered the convocation speech in Bangla in 1937. It was the first time a speech was delivered in Bangla under British rule.

In 2019, the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre will complete 100 years. Who can forget that unarmed and innocent people were killed by misusing the power. We must remember the lessons the incident has taught us, that violence and cruelty cannot solve any problem. Non-violence, peace and sacrifice win in the end.

Guru Nanak Dev taught us to end caste-based discrimination and to embrace the entire humanity. He has said that the service of the poor and the needy is the service of God. Guru Nanak Dev started the system of langar where people of all religion, caste, creed and community can come and eat together.

Saint Kabir Das through his dohas laid emphasis on equality, peace and brotherhood. We find these ideals in his creations and they are still inspiring.

We give the status of God to mothers, as mothers give birth. But doctors give rebirth. The role of doctors is not limited to giving medicines. They are like our friends. They not only cure, but heal. Indian doctors have made their mark internationally, with their skills and capabilities. Our doctors are known for solving complex medical problems. I, on the behalf of the entire nation, wish a happy Doctor's Day, which is on July 1.

The country is proud that the jawans performed Yoga on land, air and water. Some soldiers practiced Yoga inside sub-marines. Some soldiers performed Yoga at Siachen.

The entire world seemed to be united on World Yoga Day on June 21. Be it the European Parliament in Brussels, or the headquarters of United Nations in New York, or the fighter planes of Japanese Navy, people performed Yoga everywhere.

Sports is a great medium for the integration of society. It is also a great medium to find out the talent in the youths. I congratulate India and Afghanistan cricket teams. I hope they will keep playing the game against each other with sportsman spirit.

It is a matter of pride for us that Afghanistan played its first Test match against India.

