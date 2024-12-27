"Manmohan Singh Will Always Be Remembered As A Good PM": Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Yadav said that former PM Manmohan Singh will always be remembered as a good PM of the country.

Appreciating his contributions, the SP chief said that although he spoke less but he was such a Prime Minister who strengthened the country economically.

"Dr Manmohan Singh was such a PM who strengthened the country economically, so many things that is visible in the country right now, that is because of former PM Manmohan Singh. Because of the decisions he took in economic policies, today, the result is we are equal in the world. He was an economist as well...he spoke less but the decisions he took at that time shows us today that how carefully he took those decisions...he will always be remembered as a good PM of the country," Yadav said.

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi expressed grief over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said that the latter was very humble and a PM who made all the difference to the country.

Speaking to ANI, he lauded him as a grounded and authentic figure, contrasting his leadership style with the current political climate.

"He was very humble, a PM who made all the difference to the country. I had an interaction with him, where I found him very humble in his way, he was very real and grounded. It was not about optics. It is not what is happening today with the PM we see now. He spoke for the people. He had a lot of knowledge about the economy. The country prospered with him at that time," Mr Vadra said.

Expressing deep condolences to Dr Singh's family, Vadra emphasized that the former PM's vision and contributions would continue to inspire future generations within the Congress party and beyond.

"My deepest condolences to his family. The Congress party has many people who have learnt from Dr Mamamohan Singh His dreams will be taken forward," he added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

The mortal remains of the former PM will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing.

As per the Congress party sources, the 'last darshan' will be scheduled for Saturday between 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning.

All the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will pay tribute to the former PM at the AICC office after which the last rites will be carried out.

Dr Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

