Manmohan Singh Welcomes 2G Verdict, Says Allegations Were 'Massive Propaganda'

The "massive propaganda" against the UPA on 2G spectrum was without any foundation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said today after a special court acquitted all accused in the spectrum scam case.The judgement speaks for itself, Dr Manmohan Singh said."I do not want to boast (about) anything. The court's judgement has to be respected. I am glad that the court has pronounced unambiguously. All the massive propaganda which was being done against the UPA was without any foundation. The judgement speaks for itself," Dr Singh said.Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK lawmaker M Kanimozhi were today acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted.