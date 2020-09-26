As Manmohan Singh Turns 88, Rahul Gandhi Tweets: 'Inspiration For All'

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh turns 88 today. (File)

On former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's 88th birthday today, Rahul Gandhi praised him for his "honesty, decency and dedication", which he said was an inspiration to others. The country, Mr Gandhi said, was feeling the absence of a "PM with the depth" of Dr Singh.

"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead," Mr Gandhi tweeted, using hashtag HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all.



Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

The Congress said Dr Singh was a dedicated leader who was always committed towards the overall well-being of each Indian.

"A dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest & surest possible way. Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian," it tweeted.

A dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest & surest possible way. Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian.#CongressKeVichaarpic.twitter.com/ChQuc4tgiM - Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2020

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel, meanwhile, credited Dr Singh for good governance and strengthening the Indian economy during his tenure as prime minister of the country.

"Happy birthday to the great economist, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. May God keep you healthy and provide longevity. Due to Dr. Saheb, the country was strengthened financially, today the public remembers the strong good governance of Manmohan Singh. Jai Ho," he tweeted in Hindi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born in Gag, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932. Mr Singh is an economist who became a politician and was the country's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Manmohan Singh, who was the first Sikh in office, was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Mr Singh's political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's Finance Minister under the leadership of late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was the same year during which he helped usher in "liberalisation and privatisation" to the Indian economy.