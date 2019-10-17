Don't Think Any Hope Of Reaching $5 Trillion Target By 2024: Manmohan Singh

Maharashtra today is a leader in farmer suicides, Manmohan Singh said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today said he didn't see the economy reaching the 5 trillion dollar target by 2024, with growth declining year after year. He also said the economy is in a "vicious slowdown" which could be salvaged only if the growth rate shot up.

"Economy is in a vicious slowdown now. With the way it is going, right now what is feasible is 5.5 to 6 per cent in the short term. But our economy needs a growth rate of 8 to 10 per cent for employment generation," Manmohan Singh said in Mumbai.

He referred to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting that India's growth rate during the current fiscal year would be only 6.1% as against 7.3% mentioned some months ago. "With growth rate declining year after year, I don't think there's any hope of economy reaching the target of $5 Trillion by 2024," Dr Singh said.

The former Prime Minister was addressing the media ahead of Monday's voting in Maharashtra for assembly polls.

His words were countered by NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar. "We will definitely reach the 5-trillion dollar target, it is possible. We believe the in 2020-21, the growth will be 8 to 8.5 per cent," he told NDTV.

Dr Singh also said Mumbai and Maharashtra had suffered some of the worst effects of the grave economic slowdown. Maharashtra today was a leader in farmer suicides, according to him, and every third person was jobless.

"Maharashtra used to attract talent from across the nation, sadly that is not the case anymore. The economic scenario of a demographic dividend is suffering. Factories and industry is fast moving out of Maharashtra. The farm sector is under stress too, farmers are suffering," he said.

"Unfortunately, the BJP governments at the Centre as well as Maharashtra are unwilling to implement people-friendly measures.... The government seems to be busy only trying to fix or plug the gaps, not make holistic changes," said the former PM.

He said he had no doubt the problems of Maharashtra would be managed and solved much better under a Congress government.

Asked what measures should be taken to arrest the slowdown, he replied: "What should be done to fix the economic crisis will take a long time, but the immediate measure would be to vote in the Congress-NCP to power."

For a short-term measure, he added, "we need a strong leadership in Delhi."

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.