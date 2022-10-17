Manish Sisodia's 'Superhero' Avatar, Courtesy Arvind Kejriwal

This is the first time that Mr Sisodia has been summoned for questioning in the case.

Ahead of his deputy's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the controversial liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted an illustration on Twitter showing him in a heroic avatar. The picture, posted without a caption, shows Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holding a shield named "Delhi education model" while helping a girl study even as arrows named ED and CBI rain on him.

Yesterday, Mr Kejriwal had said Manish Sisodia was a modern day Bhagat Singh.

The BJP took a dig on the picture with its own version showing Mr Sisodia holding an open book to shield alcohol bottles and cash. BJP Delhi Vice President Sunil Yadav shared the illustration on Twitter, where Mr Kejriwal can also be seen, a liquor bottle in one hand and a broom in another. "Liquor Minister in the guise of Education Minister," Mr Yadav's caption read.

This is the first time that Mr Sisodia - named as the primary accused in the case -- has been summoned for questioning. His house was raided by the agency in August after a go-ahead for investigation from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party -- which has linked the liquor policy issue to the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat -- has raised alarm, claiming Mr Sisodia will be arrested.

"We all understand that Manish-ji is going to be arrested by the CBI tomorrow. Orders have already been issued in this regard," AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had said. Mr Sisodia's arrest will further strengthen the party in Gujarat as people are watching the "repressive actions" being taken against the party leaders, he added

Manish Sisodia has also predicted his arrest today as part of a BJP "plan" to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat election. He took out a roadshow and made a series of stops on his way to the CBI office, including Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat, and addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers.