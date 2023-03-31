Manish Sisodia's Bail Application In Liquor Policy Case Rejected By Delhi Court

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 (File)

A city court on Friday rejected the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi liquor policy.

The former minister has said he will challenge the bail rejection order in a higher court.

Manish Sisodia is presently in judicial custody and scheduled to be produced before the court on April 3.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, in his bail petition, had stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

The former education minister even stressed that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the CBI.

"If he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writ large," the CBI said opposing the plea.

Mr Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy.