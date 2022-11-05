Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's Aide Raided, Being Questioned

The Enforcement Directorate today raided the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's close aide in the alleged Delhi excise scam case. Sources say hasn't yet been arrested, but is being interrogated in custody after some recovery was made from his house.

The ED claims Mr Sisodia's Personal Assistant, Devendra Sharma alias Rinku, is not cooperating in the investigation.

Mr Sisodia has, however, claimed his PA has been arrested and taken away.

इन्होंने झूठी FIR कर मेरे घर रेड करवाई, बैंक लॉकर तलाश लिए, मेरे गाँव में जाँच कर ली लेकिन मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कहीं कुछ नहीं मिला

आज इन्होंने मेरे PA के घर पर ईडी की रेड करी वहाँ भी कुछ नहीं मिला तो अब उसको गिरफ़्तार कर के ले गये है.



भाजपा वालो! चुनाव में हार का इतना डर.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 5, 2022

"They got my house raided by false FIR, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they did not find anything in ED's raid at my PA's house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away.

BJP people! So much fear of losing the election..," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed there is no scam in the excise policy and accused the JP of using central agencies to harass its leaders ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal has claimed Mr Sisodia will be arrested soon as the BJP feels threatened by the "good work" being done by his party in Delhi, which could turn the tide in Gujarat elections.