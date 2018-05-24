Manish Sisodia To Be Questioned Tomorrow In Chief Secretary Assault Case

Last Friday, Mr Kejriwal was questioned at his residence by Delhi Police personnel for about three hours on the alleged assault.
On February 20, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers in the presence of Mr Kejriwal at the Chief Minister's residence.
AAP lawmakers Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested over the assault and later released on bail.
CommentsOn Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Kumar said the police would question Mr Sisodia at the latter's residence on Friday evening.
According to him, the questioning would be video-recorded as done during the questioning of Mr Kejriwal.