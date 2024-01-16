Manish Sisodia Taken To Hospital For Consultation For Orthopaedic Issues

Incarcerated AAP leader Manish Sisodia was brought to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital for consultation for orthopaedic issues on Tuesday, sources said.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister is lodged in jail in connection with the excise policy case.

"Sisodia was brought to the LNJP today around 11 am. He had some orthopedic issues for which he was brought there for treatment and consultation," a source said.

