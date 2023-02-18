"Full Power Against Me": Manish Sisodia Called For Questioning Again

Manish Sisodia (left) said he would cooperate with investigating agencies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday said he has been called for questioning over the liquor policy case again, alleging that the "full power" of agencies under the BJP-led central government had been unleashed to hound him.

"CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me," the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

"I have arranged good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," he added.

According to sources, Mr Sisodia has been asked to appear at 11 am at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. He will be questioned again based on new information that has come to light from a string of fresh arrests.

In an investigation prompted last year by the centre's representative to the capital's government, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the CBI has closed in on Mr Sisodia, alleging a corruption scandal in the rollout of a now-scrapped liquor sales policy.

Alleging the involvement of the "highest levels" of Mr Kejriwal's government in the swindle, the agency claimed crores in kickbacks were paid for favours in the policy and funnelled into his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Goa last year.

The AAP has dismissed the charges as "vendetta" and efforts by the BJP, which governs at the centre, to settle political scores in an escalating face-off, the latest round of which saw Mr Kejriwal's party scoop a huge win in the Supreme Court a day ago.

In a major takedown of the Lt Governor, the top court cancelled his orders on the election of a mayor for the city, which favoured the BJP. Mr Kejriwal said the order showed how Mr Saxena was brazenly bent on helping the BJP.

The AAP chief has called a news conference on Saturday and is expected to address the latest summons to Mr Sisodia.