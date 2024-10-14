Manipur's Meitei, Kuki, Naga Leaders To Hold Key Talks In Delhi Tomorrow

Manipur violence has forced around 60,000 people from their homes and killed at least 200

For the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur last year, a number of MLAs of Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities are set to hold a joint meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday under the supervision of the home ministry, officials said.

Fighting broke out in the northeastern state in May 2023 between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community. Long-standing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs. The conflict has simmered since then, splitting previously cohabitating communities along ethnic lines.

The meeting, said officials, aims to foster dialogue and cooperation among the different communities to find a path towards peace and reconciliation.

Three Naga MLAs are expected to take part, while the exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators attending is yet to be confirmed, official sources from Imphal told NDTV.

All the Naga, Kuki-Zo, and Meitei MLAs/Ministers who are scheduled to take part in the talks, were personally invited by the Union Home Ministry through letters and telephone calls.

Meanwhile, ten MLAs, including seven BJP legislators, have been demanding separate administration or a Union Territory for the tribals in Manipur.

The 10 legislators included Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen, who are ministers in Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led 12-member ministry in Manipur.

The state and the Central governments, both of the BJP, have, on a number of occasions, rejected the demand for a separate administration.

After months of relative calm, fresh fighting erupted in Manipur in September between insurgent groups firing rockets and dropping bombs with drones, killing at least 11 people.

Last month, a section of MLAs of the ruling BJP and its allies requested the Centre to take concrete steps that they have suggested in an eight-point memorandum, including handing over control of the Unified Command that oversees security operations in the state bordering Myanmar, sources had told NDTV at the time. The Unified Command is currently handled by a security adviser.

The list also called upon the Centre to ensure peace in the state that is suffering due to a cycle of violence following ethnic classes last year.

The general category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.

Fighting has forced around 60,000 people from their homes and killed at least 200, according to government figures. Many have been unable to return home.

