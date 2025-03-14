Manipur's 5-Day Yaoshang (Holi) Begins, Celebrations Muted This Year Too

Manipur's Meitei community began their five-day celebration of Yaoshang, or Holi as it is known in the state, with the burning of straw huts built at the Shri Govindaji temple complex and a few other areas. Yaoshang is one of the biggest festivals of Manipur's Meitei community.

Due to the ethnic hostilities, the festival of colours has been restricted to religious and community sports activities associated with the carnival.

A gathering of people marked the occasion in the Mantripukhri area, where festivities kicked off with traditional rituals and music. Due to law and order issues, no amusement and entertainment events, including cultural dances, were not organised by civil society groups.

A Meitei priest said besides the ethnic violence, thousands of people displaced from their homes and villages and staying in relief camps since May 2023 are unable to organise festival-related events.

Manipur is famous for its varied sports and cultural activities. Holi here is not celebrated only by playing with colours, but by organising sporting events across the state.

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur | The five-day Yaosang festival kicks off in Imphal as devotees gather for Holika Dahan at the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal East District. pic.twitter.com/wmPxjOOoaH — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

During Manipur's unique Holi (Yaoshang), local clubs and communities organise sports meets in different parts of the state, setting the stage for an action-packed and joyful festival. But all these are being done in a low key due to the circumstances.

The sports meet feature a wide range of games including full marathons, half marathons, athletics, football matches, and indoor games.

Participants range from young children to senior citizens, creating a lively and competitive atmosphere. During Yaoshang, children walk from door-to-door in their neighbourhood, give blessings to adults, and in return, they receive money.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also made his first public appearance after his resignation on February 9 to greet people on Yaoshang.

"Heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur on the joyous occasion of Yaoshang. This festival of colours and harmony symbolises unity, joy, and the rich cultural heritage of our state. May the celebrations bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a safe and blessed Yaoshang," he said in a post on X.

The 'Yaoshang Mei Thaba' ceremony at my residence today was a beautiful reminder of the light that unites us. The flames symbolize the victory of good over evil, filling the air with hope and celebration.



Thankful to everyone who joined in, making the evening even more special.... pic.twitter.com/VdxzfRAyZp — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 14, 2025

Mr Singh took part in the celebrations, lighting the traditional Holi pyre, a significant event that symbolises the onset of the festival in the state.