'We Are Here': Indian Army Assures Locals In Violence-Hit Manipur

The Indian Army and paramilitary forces are conducting flag marches and rescue operations in violence-hit areas in Manipur to control the situation amid an ongoing protest by tribal groups over a court order on the Scheduled Tribe status.

Violence broke out in eight districts of Manipur yesterday night, following which the Army and paramilitary forces were deployed.

"Responding to the request of civil administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of columns for Area Domination in all affected areas in the evening of May 3. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order are underway," the Indian Army said.

The forces carried out rescue operations through the night and have already evacuated over 7,500 civilians.

In some of the videos shared by the Army, officers can be seen going door-to-door to assure residents.

"This is the main road - 10 metres to the right is my full column. We are here for the night. Don't worry," an officer tells a local in one such video.

#IndianArmy & #AssamRifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7500 personnel, of all communities, relentlessly throughout the night to restore law & order in #Manipur.@SpokespersonMoD@adgpi@official_dgarpic.twitter.com/wEKA2Mc841 — PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence (@prodefkohima) May 4, 2023

The latest round of protests follows a Manipur High Court order last month, directing the BJP government to consider the inclusion of Meitis in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Given the volatile situation in the state, curfew has been imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. Mobile internet has also been suspended in the state.