Manipur Government Slams Kuki-Zo Group's 'Self-Government' Ultimatum

The Kuki group ITLF had organised protests in Manipur's Churachandpur this week (File).

Manipur lawmakers on Thursday condemned a statement by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum - an organisation of Kuki-Zo tribes - that claims the group stands ready to establish a "self-governed separate administration" in areas dominated by them. The lawmakers have sought appropriate legal action against the ITLF, which issued a two-week ultimatum to the state on Wednesday.

The Manipur government said the "irresponsible" statement has no legal or constitutional basis. "... appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing law-and-order situation in the state. Appropriate legal action is being initiated against ITLF and persons concerned," it said.

On Wednesday the ITLF had organised a massive rally in Churachandpur district to demand fulfilments of its core demand of separate administration.

"It has been over six months and nothing has been done regarding our demand for a separate administration from the Manipur government. So if our voice is not heard within a couple of weeks, we will set up our self-government. Irrespective of whether the centre recognises it or not, we will go ahead," ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing told reporters during the protest.

"As in a state or a Union Territory, we will set up a self-government that will look into all matters in the Kuki-Zo areas. We have to do this since our voice has not been heard," Mr Tombing said.

Ten tribal MLAs, including those from the ruling BJP, have demanded a total separation from Manipur. They have said the state is dominated by the valley-majority Meitei community.

The statement came after months of ethnic unrest in the state bordering Myanmar, which has claimed 180 lives and internally displaced thousands.

The ethnic unrest in Manipur began on May 3 following a protest by the Kuki tribes against the Meiteis' demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Though the immediate cause of the ethnic clashes is said to be over the Meities' demand for ST tag, many leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, have said entry of illegal immigrants is one of the main factors behind the unrest in the northeast state.

The NIA has said it is looking into an alleged transnational conspiracy involving terror groups hiding in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Manipur to exploit the ethnic violence in the northeast state.

