'We've Enormous Power, But...': Supreme Court Draws Line On Manipur Pleas

The Supreme Court cannot run law and order and it is the elected government's job to do so, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said today while hearing a bunch of pleas on the Manipur situation.

The two-judge bench, also comprising Justice PS Narasimha, was responding to Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves. The senior lawyer represents the Kuki community and has been demanding the Supreme Court's intervention to bring the situation in the northeastern state under control.

More than 150 people have been killed and many more injured in ethnic violence in Manipur since clashes broke out between Kukis and Meitis early in May.

Responding to Mr Gonsalves' allegations that the unrest in Manipur is "state-sponsored violence", the Chief Justice said, "We do not want this platform to be used for further escalation of violence in the state."

Mr Gonsalves alleged that the violence in Manipur is being stoked by the BJP-led state government. He accused the state government of backing armed groups involved in the violence. "This is a case of severe escalation by armed groups which are notified in UAPA. These are being used by the state," he said.

To this, the Chief Justice responded, "This is not the platform where we do this. We should be conscious of the remit of the Supreme Court. We cannot run the law and order, elected government does."

"This is a humanitarian crisis and we have an enormous power but we are also conscious," he added, asking the petitioners to return with "constructive suggestions".

The court took on record the status report filed by the Chief Secretary on the current situation in the state. Last week, the court had asked the state government to file an updated report on the steps taken to stop the violence and for the rehabilitation of those affected.

The court has also asked the centre and state governments to consider the request of Manipur High Court Bar Association to ensure that a 10-km highway stretch, critical for essential supplies, be clear. The court will hear the matter next tomorrow.