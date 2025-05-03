Case Filed Over Gun Salute In Manipur's Kangpokpi, Cops Launch Raids

A police case has been filed against the organisers of an event on the Manipur violence after some people were seen carrying firearms and giving a gun salute in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The event on Saturday was held to remember the victims of the ethnic clash that began exactly two years ago.

Manipur is under the President's rule, and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had warned against keeping looted and illegal firearms.

The Manipur Police in a post on X said they have summoned local leaders and elders to the police station.

Saikul, the area in Kangpokpi where the incident happened today, is dominated by the Kuki tribes. This is also the same district where violence broke out on March 8 -- the day from when free movement in Manipur should have been possible, as per the central government's order -- after members of the Kuki tribes blocked roads and attacked the central forces who came to enforce the Centre's order.

The police said they are searching for the people who carried firearms. They also recovered five single-barrelled guns and camouflaged uniforms. More than five guns were seen at the event. The police said they will recover the rest soon.

"In connection with the gun salute incident at Saikul, Kangpokpi District today (03.05.2025), FIR has been registered in connection with the case. Local leaders and elders were summoned to Police Station," the police said.

"Raids have been conducted at different areas to arrest the miscreants. 05 (five) Single Barrel Guns and camouflage uniforms have been seized. Raids will continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the other guns. Organizers of the programme will be dealt as per law," the police said.

A police officer said carrying firearms at the event and giving a gun salute violated the permission granted by the local authority to hold the event. With the state under the President's rule, no violation of the law or show of firearms would be tolerated, the officer said.

The Kuki tribes and the Meiteis have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation.