'Centre Can Find Solution' Posters Greet Amit Shah In Tense Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reached the violence-hit Churachandpur district in Manipur where he was welcomed by tribal women lining up on the streets carrying national flags.

The women also held up posters that read "only centre can find a solution" to the unrest in the northeastern state as it grapples with ethnic clashes.

The Home Minister met with several prominent personalities in Imphal earlier today including Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other senior officials.

"Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah held a meeting with prominent personalities in Imphal, Manipur, today. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Detailed discussions were held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal where several stakeholders vowed to restore normalcy in the state. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given to those who died during the clashes in the state while telephone lines will be set up with the help of BSNL to "dispel rumours".

The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes for over a month, sparked by the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land. The conflict has led to a series of smaller agitations, as tensions over land and political representation have boiled over.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a tribal solidarity march was organised to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.