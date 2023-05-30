'Manipur Situation Will Take Time To Settle Down': Chief Of Defence Staff

Over 80 people have died.

The violence in Manipur is a result of a clash between two ethnicities and has nothing to do with counter-insurgency, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes for over a month, sparked by the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land. The conflict has led to a series of smaller agitations, as tensions over land and political representation have boiled over.

"The situation in Manipur is nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. It's a law and order kind of situation and we are helping the state government," General Chauhan said.

"We've done an excellent job and saved a large number of lives. The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared and it will take some time but hopefully, they should settle down," he added.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's council of ministers after he touched down in the state for a four-day visit. Mr Shah met with top army officials, civil society organizations, and influential community leaders to finalise a strategy to curb ethnic violence in the state.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 following a solidarity march by tribals to protest against the Meiteis, who comprise 64 per cent of the state's population, and their demand for a Scheduled Tribe status. Over 80 people have died, properties worth crores torched, and thousands forced to evacuate due to the violence that has gripped the state since the march