Manipur Unrest, Which Led To Army Being Called In, Explained In 5 Points

The latest round of protests follow a Manipur High Court order last month, directing the BJP government to consider the inclusion of Meitis in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The Meitei community accounts for 53 per cent of Manipur's population, but is confined to about 10 per cent of the state's territory. The tribals, on the other hand, make up for less than 50 per cent of the population, but dominate 90 per cent of Manipur's territory. Also, Meitis dominate about two-thirds of the 60-member Assembly.

Seeking ST tag, the Meitis have said they are facing difficulties due to "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis". The tribals, including Nagas, Zomis and Kukis, have opposed this and held protests to "protect tribal interests".

Yesterday, members of the Meitei community and other tribes clashed during a protest march called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur in Churachandpur district. Police had to fire teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Curfew was imposed in several non-tribal areas.