Manipur School Teacher Arrested For Raping Girl Student

Angry residents demanded death penalty for the teacher (File photo)

A school teacher in Manipur was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a girl student, officials said.

A teacher of a school in the Imphal West district was arrested on the charge of raping the student, a resident of a girls' hostel, on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case.

Local residents said when the victim raised an alarm, the accused fled and surrendered at the police station. Angry residents demolished the boarding house on Tuesday night.

In a public meeting held on Wednesday, people demanded the death penalty for the teacher accused of rape. Village elders said an agitation will be launched, demanding justice for the girl.

Police said that the situation is tense but under control.

On Wednesday, students of the school held a demonstration demanding action against the accused. They were later pacified with the promise of stern action.