After Biren Singh's House Attacked, Meitei Group Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum

Civil society groups in Manipur have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government, demanding decisive action against armed militant groups. Manipur witnessed unrest again Saturday evening after a mob attempted to breach the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the mob, which had gathered in anger following the discovery of six missing bodies in Jiribam district. Among the dead were an infant and two women, intensifying public outrage over the government's alleged inaction and lack of communication.

The bodies, including that of an eight-month-old child, were recovered from the Barak River in Jiribam. These individuals had been missing since Monday, following violent clashes where 10 armed Kuki men were killed in a gunfight with security forces.

"All the representatives of the states and all the MLAs should sit together and take some decisive action to resolve this crisis as soon as possible," said Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil rights group. "If they don't take any decision up to the satisfaction of the people of Manipur, then they will bear the brunt of the people's discontentment. We have set a 24-hour ultimatum for the Government of India and the Government of Manipur to take some decisive action and military crackdown against all armed groups."

The imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas has also been slammed. Civil society groups argue that the law, which grants sweeping powers to security forces, has only deepened the mistrust and anger among the local population.

The COCOMI has demanded immediate military action against militants and the repeal of AFSPA. Spokesperson Athouba warned of severe public backlash if their demands were not met within 24 hours.

Protesters on Saturday attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs. Among the targets was Chief Minister Singh's son-in-law, BJP MLA RK Imo Singh. Protesters vandalised the MLA's home and set his property on fire. Similar attacks were reported at the homes of Municipal Administration Minister Y Khemchand and Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Singh, with security forces resorting to tear gas to quell the mobs.

The residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan also came under siege. A representative from the Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority stated that Ranjan assured protesters he would raise their demands in a cabinet meeting and even resign if the government failed to act decisively.

In response to the escalating violence, the state government imposed indefinite curfews in five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching. Internet services were suspended across seven districts as authorities struggled to contain the situation.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services, citing the potential for misinformation and further escalation of violence.

The ongoing clashes between the Meitei community and nearly two dozen tribes collectively known as the Kukis - a term introduced during British colonial rule - have claimed over 220 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 people within Manipur.

The Meiteis, classified as a general category group, are seeking inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes category while Kukis, who share ethnic ties with Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram, are advocating for a separate administration carved out of Manipur.