Mob Tries To Storm Chief Minister N Biren Singh's Home As Manipur Protests Escalate

Protesting against the death of six hostages, a mob tried to barge into the personal residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday evening, setting off another big escalation between security forces and the protesters.

The security forces had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the assembled protesters.

A large numbers of protesters had gathered and demanded to meet lawmakers in the state capital Imphal on Saturday.

Earlier today, protesters attacked the residences of at least three state ministers and six MLAs, prompting the government to impose prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period and suspended internet services in parts of the state.

The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA, a controversial law which gives unbridled power to the armed forces, which was reimposed in six police station limits.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on November 14 reimposed AFSPA in areas falling under Sekmai PS and Lamsang PS in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Jiribam in Jiribam district.