Manipur Police Say Reports Of Attempted Attack On Kwatha Village False

Manipur is slowly returning to normalcy, though concerns remain (File)

The Manipur Police today asked people to not fall for misinformation after reports of a mob moving towards village Kwatha in Chandel district raised concerns.

The police said the reports were false.

Earlier, it was reported that a mob had moved towards the village, some 100 km from the state capital Imphal.

The police chief of Tengnoupal, a tehsil of Chandel district, along with the Commanding Officer of the 20 Assam Rifles went to the village and found no such incident, the police said.

"It was reported in some local daily newspapers that a large number of protesters form a mob have proceeded towards Kwatha village with alleged intention to attack and burn down the village," the police tweeted.

"However, the Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district along with the Commandant of 20 Assam Rifles went to the village today and interacted with the villagers of Kwatha village.

"It is reported that there was no such attempt to burn the village. Appeal is made to publish only verified information in sensitive cases," the police said.

On Friday, officials said security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. As part of the move, nine bunkers and camps were destroyed at Phaileng hilltop in Kangpokpi district on Friday.

"A total of 126 nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 413 people in connection with violations," the Manipur Police tweeted.

The police said movement of essential items on the national highways have also been ensured. "Movement of 749 vehicles on NH-37 and 174 vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured," police said.