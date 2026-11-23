Following the Manipur illicit liquor tragedy that killed 17 people, 81 of the victims remain hospitalised as police continue their investigation and raids across the state.

The number of arrests in the case has risen to nine, officials said on Sunday.

Of the 81 patients currently undergoing treatment, 11 are in intensive care units (ICUs), while 70 are admitted to general wards across four hospitals in Imphal, according to Health Department figures released at 3 pm.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) is treating 54 patients, while 21 are admitted at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute. Two patients are at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and four at Babina Speciality Hospital.

The death count from the Manipur liquor tragedy stands at 17, including 16 deaths reported from Chandel district and one from Kakching district.

The state health department said 813 patients have been discharged so far, while 1,236 people have undergone screening following the suspected liquor poisoning incident.

5,000 Litres Of Liquor Seized, 3 More Arrested

In a parallel crackdown, the excise department has seized around 5,000 litres of suspected illicit liquor during raids. Officials said raids and monitoring operations are continuing.

Police have arrested three more people since Saturday evening, taking the total number of arrests to nine.

Those arrested on Saturday were L Shanti Priya alias Leima, from Andro village, and Thoudam Kouba alias Bhaijpai, a resident of Sugnu. Yumnam Sharat, from Andro Awang Leikai, was arrested on Sunday.