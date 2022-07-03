Manipur Landslide: 8 People From Assam Including Army Personnel Killed

Most of the people engaged at the railway construction site are from Assam's Morigaon district.

At least eight people from Assam, including one army jawan, have died in a massive landslide at the Tupul railway yard construction site in Manipur's Noney district, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

The minister said that seven people who died in the landslide were part of the construction company's staff, while the other person was an army jawan.

Mr Hazarika reached Noney in Manipur to oversee the rescue operation. He said that twelve others from Assam, including a railway engineer are still missing. The state cabinet minister met the injured who are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The death count in the tragic incident at Tupul yard railway construction camp in Manipur has increased to 25 on Wednesday night, while 38 others are still missing.

Search and rescue operations are still underway, Mr Hazarika, who reached Tupul on Saturday, said.

"One railway engineer and 11 other construction company workers are still missing. Five people have been rescued, out of which two are currently in the hospital," he said.

The chief minister on Friday shared a list of 22 people from Assam's Morigaon district who were involved at the railway construction site. Out of these, five people have died, five others were rescued in an injured condition, and 12 others are still missing.

