Manipur Hit By 2 Earthquakes, No Casualty Reported

There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quakes, the officials said.

Manipur Hit By 2 Earthquakes, No Casualty Reported

The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other. (Representational)

Imphal:

Two back to back earthquakes strike Manipur on Monday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other.

The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm. It was followed by another tremor, measuring 2.6, that happened around 20 kilometres west-south-west of the same town, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quakes, officials said.

Comments
ManipurEarthquake

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com