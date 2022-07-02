Manipur Landslide: Death Count Rises To 20, 44 Still Missing

The landslide occured on Wednesday evening

The death count due to a massive landslide at a Territorial Army Camp in Manipur's Noney district has increased to 20, officials said on Saturday. The dead includes 15 jawans.

So far, 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued, while forty-four people are still missing, officials said.

The landslide occurred on Wednesday night at the Territorial Army Camp near the Tupul yard railway construction site. Efforts are on to rescue those still stuck beneath the debris by the teams of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and the central and state disaster forces.

"As officials are facing difficulties due to rains and other factors, a Thorough Wall Radar is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris," an official release said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by top Army and civil officials, visited the disaster site on Friday. The Chief Minister has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each for the family of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Last evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet that nine jawans from her state have died in the incident.

"Shocked to know that nine jawans of the Darjeeling hills ( 107 Territorial Army unit)are among the casualties in the Manipur landslide. Deeply mourn the demises and extend all solidarity and support to the next of kin. Heartfelt condolences," Ms Banerjee said.