Manipur Congress Files No-Confidence Motion Against N Biren Singh Government

N Biren Singh's government had plunged into crisis after nine MLAs had walked out in June (File)

Manipur Congress today filed a motion of no-confidence against the ruling BJP government in the state helmed by N Biren Singh. Senior Congress MLAs K Meghachandra and Th Lokeshwar submitted the notice of the motion to Speaker Y Khemchand Singh at the Assembly.

The opposition has pitched for a floor test to be conducted during the one-day Assembly session on August 10.

N Biren Singh's government plunged into a crisis after nine members of the BJP-led coalition, including four ministers of the National People's Party (NPP), had walked out of the alliance to join the Congress-led coalition - Secular Progressive Front.

However, after a meeting with BJP national leaders and NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the rebel NPP legislators returned to the coalition while three BJP MLAs resigned from the Assembly and one Trinamool MLA was disqualified.

The opposition will also move a contempt of court against Speaker Yumnam Khemchand over the disqualification of four Congress MLAs on the day of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19.

The BJP had won the Rajya Sabha elections with a majority in the 60-member Assembly that was diminished to 52 after eight legislators were disqualified.

Meanwhile, two dissident Congress MLAs RK Imo and Okram Henry are yet to respond to the party's show-cause notice to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election for BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba.

The Congress in the state had last month requested Governor Najma Heptulla to summon a special session for a trial of strength of the N Biren Singh government.