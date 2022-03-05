Manipur Assembly Polls LIVE Updates: Voting For Last Phase Begins Across 10 Districts

1,247 polling stations have been made operational for the polls which will continue till 4 pm.

The second and last phase of the Manipur Assembly election has begun today at 7 am. This phase will pick between 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across 10 districts.



The areas in focus this time include the Thoubal district and the Naga-dominated hills where the ruling BJP faces a stiff challenge.

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senpati, Tamenglong and Jiribam.

The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Here are the highlights on Phase 2 of the 2022 Manipur Election:

