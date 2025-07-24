Decision On 'Rummy-Playing' Minister Likely On Monday, Says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today that a decision regarding agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate -- who was caught in a viral video allegedly playing an online card game during a legislative session and later heard referring to the state government as "beggars" -- will be taken after a face-to-face meeting and consultation with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mr Pawar made it clear that he and the Chief Minister will jointly take a call on the matter following a detailed discussion with Mr Kokate on Monday or Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Pawar said, "Kokate has claimed that he was not playing rummy. The Chief Minister and I will decide together. I will take a decision after discussing with Manikrao Kokate. There will be a meeting on Monday".

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding Mr Kokate, Mr Pawar stressed the need for caution and discipline among ministers.

"We have told all ministers that we should work cautiously. We will call them on Monday or Tuesday and sit face to face and discuss this," he said.

Mr Pawar dismissed external pressure, underscoring what others say is not important and that the Mahayuti leadership will decide on the appropriate course of action.

Mr Kokate has denied all allegations, claiming he was not playing rummy and was only trying to close a pop-up ad on his mobile device.

He has asserted that he will resign if found guilty after an inquiry.

A formal investigation into the matter is expected, and Mr Kokate has reportedly written to the Speaker and Council Chairman requesting one to clear his name.

A final decision is likely early next week following the expected meeting between Mr Pawar, Mr Kokate, and the Chief Minister.