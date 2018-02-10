Manikarnika Producer Assures Historical Accuracy, Brahmin Group Gives Green Light

The film's shooting is on in Bikaner in Rajasthan. The producer the movie does not have any scene that may hurt people's sentiments.
Mr Mishra said all issues have been resolved with the film producer. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role playing Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.
"Jain has convinced us that the film will stick to the historical facts and bring out the best of the character of Jhansi Ki Rani. Brahmano ki jeet hui hai aaj (Brahmins have won today)," he added.
The news about Manikarnika comes soon after Padmaavat emerged successful following a long-stretched battle with Rajput outfit Rajput Karni Sena over alleged distortion of facts -- a contention that the movie's producers had been denying since its shooting began.