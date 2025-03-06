Mani Shankar Aiyar Asked If He Would Like To Mentor Rahul Gandhi. His Reply

Congress veteran and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar pre-empted the row that his latest interview would spark, and said he was relieved that the Congress leadership had declared that his views don't represent the party position.

Mr Aiyar's remarks have often left the Congress red-faced and given the BJP ammunition to target the main Opposition. Speaking about this, Mr Aiyar said, "I know that whatever I told you, it will be twisted and used by the BJP. They can do that, and I am relieved that (Congress communications head) Pawan Khera has already given me a certificate that I don't represent the Congress in any manner whatsoever. You show everything I have told you. If someone wants to twist it, let them."

Asked about his relationship with the Gandhi family. "The friendship continues. They don't see me as an enemy. But Rahul (Gandhi) thinks I am very old. And I take exception to this. I am not buddha (old). You find another reason why you don't want me in the party and don't want to consult me."

The 83-year-old was also asked if he was open to mentoring Mr Gandhi and helping him revive the Congress. "I have been ready to mentor him for 20 years. He does not want it. He dislikes me. And who am I to impose my opinion on him?" Mr Aiyar said he hopes that some people go to Mr Gandhi to complain about him and that makes him take note of his remarks.

Asked why he does not meet Mr Gandhi personally and clear the misunderstandings, Mr Aiyar said, "How will I meet him if he doesn't?" He also narrated an anecdote about a conversation with Rahul Gandhi back in 2004. Mr Aiyar said that during a discussion on Rahul Gandhi's security cover, his wife Suneet Mani Aiyar had told Rahul not to listen to him. "He (Rahul) replied, 'I would always listen to him because he is my father's friend and my father always listened to him.' And now he does not meet me. Neither him nor Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra). Sonia Gandhi's (health) condition is not good. But I cannot meet anyone. And why should I disturb them? Should I go and ask for an MP post?"

A clip of Mr Aiyar's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi's academic setbacks has sparked a row, with the BJP using it to target the Congress, and the latter responding by dismissing the veteran leader.

A short clip from the nearly two-and-a-half-hour interview that is doing the rounds shows Mani Shankar Aiyar saying, "He is a pilot. He has failed twice. I was with him at Cambridge. He failed there. And failing in Cambridge is very difficult. It is easy to get a first-class. This is because the university wants to maintain its image and tries to ensure everyone at least passes. Then he went to Imperial College, London, and failed again. So I thought how can such a person be Prime Minister?"

However, this clip from the interview aired on YouTube portal The Ewer (Chill-Pill), does not fully capture the context.

Mr Aiyar was responding to whether Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, was capable enough to lead the Congress party and make decisions. In his response, Mr Aiyar went back to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and how she was once referred to as "gungi gudiya" (a mute doll) before she evolved into a formidable political force. Moving to her son Rajiv Gandhi, Mr Aiyar spoke about his academic failures and the initial surprise when he was chosen for the top post. Mr Aiyar then added, "But I now say he was an excellent Prime Minister." The Gandhi family loyalist then referred to Rajiv Gandhi's widow Sonia Gandhi and said she was tagged a foreigner when she started her political journey and later became a key player in the Indian political landscape.

He then said he did not know Rahul Gandhi functioned and took decisions. "But I know their family history. That tells me they may seem incapable initially, but a change comes when they face challenges and show their capability. So we will see," he said.

The viral short clip, however, shares only Mr Aiyar's remark on Rajiv Gandhi's academic failures.

Sharing the clip, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Rajiv Gandhi struggled academically, even failing at Cambridge, where passing is relatively easy. He then moved to Imperial College London but failed there as well... Many questioned how someone with his academic record could become the Prime Minister. Let the veil be stripped."

Congress leaders were approached for their response to the well-circulated clip, they launched personal attacks on Mr Aiyar, who has often left the party red-faced with his off-the-cuff remarks.

Party veteran Harish Rawat called Mr Aiyar a "frustrated individual" and said Rajiv Gandhi gave the country a modern outlook. "He took concrete steps for the liberalisation of the economy as well. Unfortunately, a section of the party (Congress) did not stand with him, or else the country's history would have been something else," said Mr Rawat.