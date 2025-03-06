"Rajiv Failed At Cambridge": Mani Shankar Aiyar Redux, BJP Makes Most Of It

Mani Shankar Aiyar has done it again. The Congress veteran has embarrassed the party leadership once more, this time with his remarks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi failing at Cambridge and Imperial College, London. As the ruling BJP amplified his comments, Congress leaders said the former Union Minister is "irrelevant and frustrated", with one spokesperson calling him a "sleeper cell of BJP".

A short clip from the nearly two-and-a-half-hour interview that is doing the rounds shows Mani Shankar Aiyar as saying, "He is a pilot. He has failed twice. I was with him at Cambridge. He failed there. And failing in Cambridge is very difficult. It is easy to get a first-class. This is because the university wants to maintain its image and tries to ensure everyone at least passes. Then he went to Imperial College, London, and failed again. So I thought how can such a person be Prime Minister?" However, this clip from the interview aired on YouTube portal The Ewer (Chill-Pill), does not fully capture the context.

Mr Aiyar was responding to a question on whether Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, had the capability or the gravitas to lead the Congress party, strategise and make decisions. In his response, Mr Aiyar went back to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and how she was once referred to as "gungi gudiya" (a mute doll) before she evolved into a formidable political force. Moving to her son Rajiv Gandhi, Mr Aiyar spoke about his academic failures and the initial surprise when he was chosen for the top post. Mr Aiyar then added, "But I now say he was an excellent Prime Minister." The Gandhi family loyalist then referred to Rajiv Gandhi's widow Sonia Gandhi and said she was tagged a foreigner when she started her political journey and later became a key player in the Indian political landscape.

He then went on to say he was not aware of how Rahul Gandhi functioned and took decisions. "But I know their family history. That tells me they may seem incapable initially, but a change comes when they face challenges and show their capability. So we will see," he said.

The viral short clip, however, shares only Mr Aiyar's remark on Rajiv Gandhi's academic failures.

Sharing the clip, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Rajiv Gandhi struggled academically, even failing at Cambridge, where passing is relatively easy. He then moved to Imperial College London but failed there as well... Many questioned how someone with his academic record could become the Prime Minister. Let the veil be stripped."

Congress leaders were approached for their response to the well-circulated clip, they launched personal attacks on Mr Aiyar, who has often left the party red-faced with his off-the-cuff remarks.

Party veteran Harish Rawat called Mr Aiyar a "frustrated individual" and said Rajiv Gandhi gave the country a modern outlook. "He took concrete steps for the liberalisation of the economy as well. Unfortunately, a section of the party (Congress) did not stand with him, or else the country's history would have been something else," said Mr Rawat.

Congress MP Tarique Anwar said, "Failing is not a big deal; even the best people fail sometimes. But he did not fail in politics. When he was given the responsibility and became Prime Minister, I believe there have been very few Prime Ministers in our country who have achieved as much in just five years."

Asked what he would advise Rahul Gandhi if he got an opportunity to mentor him, Mr Aiyar laughed. "I have been ready to mentor him for 20 years. He does not want it. He dislikes me. And who am I to impose my opinion on him?"