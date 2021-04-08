Mangal Pandey And Sepoy Mutiny Of 1857: 10 Things To Know

Mangal Pandey, a soldier in the British East india Company, was hanged on 8th April for revolting against the colonial rulers. On his death anniversary today, Mangal Pandey is being remembered for his great courage and sacrifice. Mangal Pandey had spearheaded the Revolt of 1857, which is also known as the first war of Indian Independence. The Sepoy Mutiny was a turning point and a watershed moment in Indian history. Here are 10 key points to know about Mangal Pandey and the Revolt of 1857.
The Ministry of Culture tweeted a beautiful video on the life on Mangal Pandey: Watch here
Pay homage to the Great Indian Freedom Fighter #MangalPandey, who rose against his British officers, disobeyed them and fight for justice. His stories continue to inspire us to stand up against unjust actions. @prahladspatel@secycultureGOI@PMOIndia@PIBCulture@pspofficepic.twitter.com/vSsndPcfu4— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) April 8, 2021
Mangal Pandey death anniversary: 10 things to know
- Born July 19, 1827, Akbarpur, India-died April 8, 1857, Barrackpore), Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who attacked British officers on March 29, 1857
- This was the first big uprising, which came to be known as the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, often called the First War of Independence
- Mangal Pandey revolted after the East India Company introduced a new weapon - the Enfield rifled musket - for its troops
- The cartridges, greased with annimal fat, were introduced when Mangal Pandey was posted at the garrison in Barrackpore in the mid-1850s
- The new cartridges were a source of great discontentment as soldiers had to bite it off before using.
- This was against religious beliefs of the Indian soldiers and it angered them.
- It led to a mass revolt against the British colonial rulers
- The rebellion reached all corners of the country and the common people opposed the harsh anti-Indian laws imposed by the British
- The huge revolt forced the British to reorganize the army and introduce new rules through passage of the Government of India Act 1858
- After that India was administered directly by the British government till India gained complete Independence in 1947