Mangal Pandey And Sepoy Mutiny Of 1857: 10 Things To Know

Mangal Pandey, a sepoy, had led the mutiny of 1857 - the first war of Indian Independence

Mangal Pandey, a soldier in the British East india Company, was hanged on 8th April for revolting against the colonial rulers. On his death anniversary today, Mangal Pandey is being remembered for his great courage and sacrifice. Mangal Pandey had spearheaded the Revolt of 1857, which is also known as the first war of Indian Independence. The Sepoy Mutiny was a turning point and a watershed moment in Indian history. Here are 10 key points to know about Mangal Pandey and the Revolt of 1857.

