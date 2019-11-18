Maneka Gandhi Earns Praise For Tweet Over Injured Monkey

Maneka Gandhi was quick to respond within the hour. "Thank you for tagging me. I'm sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes," she posted.

All India | | Updated: November 18, 2019 22:58 IST
Maneka Gandhi's tweet received over 7,000 likes with over 1,000 retweets (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday came to the rescue of a monkey lying injured on the roadside in central Delhi, after a journalist posted a picture of the animal on Twitter and tagged former Union Minister.

"This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi," said the tweet that tagged @Manekagandhibjp.

A wildlife enthusiast, Maneka Gandhi, was quick to respond within the hour. "Thank you for tagging me. I'm sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes," she posted.

The tweet received over 7,000 likes with over 1,000 retweets at the last count.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


