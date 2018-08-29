Maneka Gandhi Asks Indian Envoy In Spain To Send Abandoned Girl Back

Maneka Gandhi also expressed concern for the girl who is currently in foster care in Madrid.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday asked the Indian Ambassador in Spain to send back the adopted girl who was abandoned by her foster parents in the country.

The 13-year-old girl was adopted by a Spanish couple from an agency in Madhya Pradesh after they were allegedly deceived about her age.

The couple was reportedly told that the girl was seven-year-old at the time of adoption earlier this year.

"It is very unfortunate that the adopted girl has been abandoned in Spain. I have requested our Ambassador in Spain D. B. Venkatesh Varma to immediately send her back to India where we will ensure her rehabilitation and safe custody," the Minister said.

Ms Gandhi also expressed her concern for the girl who is currently in foster care in some institution in Madrid and added that the Ministry is in the process of fixing the responsibility for the lapses which happened on the part of the Child Care Institution in Bhopal.